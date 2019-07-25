The gorgeous Jacqueline Fernandez who started her Bollywood career in Sujoy Ghosh’s Aladin a fantasy drama starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Sanjay Dutt is a former beauty queen.

In 2006, she was crowned Miss Universe Sri Lanka. In the same year she represented her country at the prestigious Miss Universe 2006 pageant held in Los Angeles.

Later, she forayed into cinema and has the credit of working in a number of movies. Her first breakthrough came after she starred alongside Salman Khan in ‘Kick’. She has also worked with Akshay Kumar and John Abhraham in Housefull 2.

Alongside her acting career she has been part of reality shows as judge.

