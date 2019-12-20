Mumbai: Television actress Urfi Javed is one of the hottest actresses of the industry whose photos can make fans crazy. The gorgeous small screen actress is known for portraying the role of Avni in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania, Aarti in Meri Durga and Bella in Bepannaah. Currently she is portraying the role of Nandini in Daayan.

Born and brought up in Lucknow, Urfi did her schooling from City Montessori School and then did her mass communication from Amity University.

Before entering the industry, she was working in Delhi as an assistant to a fashion designer and then landed in Mumbai.

She is blessed with good looks because of which Urfi got the chance to work as a model and soon became a part of several modelling campaigns for different brands. She has also walked the ramps in many fashion shows.

Notably, after appearing in Bade Bhaiyya Ki Dulhania on Sony TV in 2016, she played the role of Chhaya in Star Plus’ Chandra Nandini. In 2017, she portrayed the role of Aarti in Star Plus’ Meri Durga. In 2018, she was seen as Kamini Joshi in SAB TV’s Saat Phero Ki Hera Pherie, as Bella in Colors TV’s Bepannaah, as Piyali in Star Bharat’s Jiji Maa and as Nandini in &TV’s Daayan.