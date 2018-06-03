Kathmandu: The bodies of three Nepalese climbers, who were among the 10 killed in an avalanche in Broad Peak in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir July 30, will be brought to Kathmandu August 12, Nepal's foreign ministry said Monday. Kili Pemba Sherpa, Gyalu Sherpa and Nima Sherpa are the three whose bodies will arrive at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu and then be handed over to their families, the ministry's press statement said....

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