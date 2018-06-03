Odisha News, Odisha Latest News, Breaking News Odisha, Odisha News Paper, Odisha Daily
Maoist courier arrested from Kalalandi
Cafe Coffee Day founder’s body found
Low pressure to trigger heavy rains in Odisha
Tobacco ban inside Puri Jagannath temple from Aug 1
Heinous crimes on rise; Delhi needs action plan: Kejriwal
SC to hear Unnao rape victim case Thursday
New Delhi: Supreme Court Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi Wednesday took suo moto cognisance of a letter written by the family of the Unnao rape victim alleging threats from Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldip Sengar's men. The court will hear the case Thursday. The court also summoned for the medical report of...Read more
State collected Rs 5,571 cr VAT from auto fuel in 2018-19
Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has collected Rs 5,571.34 crore Value Added Tax (VAT) from petrol and diesel in the financial year 2018-19, said a Minister Wednesday. Replying to a question from Congress MLA Suresh Kumar Routray, Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Ranendra Pratap Swain told the state Assembly that Rs 1,082.64 crore VAT had been collected from the two items in 2019-20 (up to June 2019). While Rs 317 crore has...Read more
Opposition walks out as Unnao rape victim’s accident rocks LS
New Delhi: Several opposition parties, including the Congress, walked out of Lok Sabha Wednesday demanding a reply from the government on the alleged attempt of life on the Unnao rape survivor. Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue, saying Home Minister Amit Shah has not responded to the issue despite the opposition raking up the matter repeatedly. He said though a CBI probe is on,...Read more
US working hard to improve India’s economy
Washington: The United State is "working hard" with the Indian government to provide the country with opportunities to grow its economy as a part of the Trump Administration's Indo-Pacific strategy, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday. "Our Indo-Pacific strategy is well on its way to bearing fruit for not only them but for the United States, and we have watched these coalitions build out. We're working hard with the Indian...Read more
Prominent Russian Instagram influencer’s body found stuffed in suitcase
London: A prominent Russian Instagram influencer's body was found stuffed in a suitcase in her rented accommodation in Moscow by her parents, media reports said. Ekaterina Karaglanova, who had over 85,000 followers on the social media app - most who likened her to actress Audrey Hepburn, had her throat slit, reported the BBC. The body was found Friday after the parents of the 24-year old, who had just graduated from medical...Read more
Bhawanipatna: A man carrying arms and explosives to be supplied to Maoists was arrested in Odisha's Kalalandi district, police said Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off, a police team launched a special operation and caught the man near here around Tuesday midnight when he was proceeding to deliver the explosives to Maoists, Kalahandi Superintendent of Police B Gangadhar...
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Organisers announce boxing schedule
Tokyo: The organisers of next year’s Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics revealed the competition schedule for boxing here Wednesday, finalising all competition dates for next year’s Summer Games. The schedule for the Tokyo Olympics was almost complete in April, but it was unclear whether boxing would be included as there were a series of organisational management issues. Following...
NHRC moved over diversion of patient from Puri DHH
Puri: A written complaint has been filed with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) with regard to the alleged diversion of an appendicitis patient from the surgery ward of Puri district headquarters hospital (DHH) to a private hospital here July 18. In his complaint, human rights activist Jayanta Dash has urged the rights body to direct the...
Narasingha flays MLAs for not wearing ‘dhoti’
Bhubaneswar: Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra Wednesday rued in the Odisha Assembly that most of the people's representatives are not wearing dhoti. Mishra said young generation leaders have not only forgotten the state's traditional men's wear - dhoti -, but also veteran leaders who earlier used to wear dhoti. "We have forgotten Mahatma Gandhi and Pandit...
Anti-EVM campaign: Raj Thackeray calls on Mamata Banerjee
Kolkata: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray Wednesday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and invited her to his party’s campaign to shun Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and return to ballot papers for future elections. Claiming that there were reports of glitches in the EVMs in 370 parliamentary constituencies across the country in the 2019...
Low pressure likely to intensify Aug 4, heavy rains likely
Bhubaneswar: Heavy rains are likely in the state over next few days as a low pressure area will form over the northwest Bay of Bengal off the West Bengal coast August 2 and intensify into a depression the next day. The system was expected to intensify into a deep depression August 4 over the northwest Bay of...
India needs student volunteers to serve the nation: HRD Minister
New Delhi: Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ Wednesday said India needed student volunteers who can be trained to serve the nation with integrity. Inaugurating the Indian Air Force Facilitation-cum-Publicity Pavilion at the National Bal Bhawan, the Minister said: “Students have boundless energy and endless curiosity and have potential to develop, empower and brighten...
Being the captain Virat Kohli has right to say who he wants as coach: Ganguly
Kolkata: Virat Kohli has the right to say who he wants as the head coach, feels former India captain Sourav Ganguly. “He is the captain so, he has got the right to say,” Ganguly told reporters on the sidelines of the prize distribution ceremony for Zee Bangla Football League. In his pre-departure press conference, India skipper Kohli...
Caster Semenya barred from defending World title
Zurich: Caster Semenya will not be allowed to defend her 800m title at the 2019 World Championships after a Swiss court ruled in favour of an International Association of Athletics Federations ruling that requires her to take a testosterone-reducing medication. In a statement, Semenya said that she is “disappointed to be kept from defending” her title. “But...