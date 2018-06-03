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Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee sends legal notice to Bengal Minister August 10, 2026
US Ambassador Sergio Gor meets Foreign Secretary Misri August 10, 2026
BJP trying to mislead protesting students for political gains: Jharkhand CM August 10, 2026
Woman ‘gang raped’ during photo shoot in Koraput August 10, 2026
Death toll mounts to 69 in Colombia quake August 10, 2026
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BJP trying to mislead protesting students for political gains: Jharkhand CM

As Soren reaches Ranchi, ED prepares to question him Jan 31; Rs 36 lakh, BMW SUV seized from Delhi house
August 10, 2026

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Monday lashed out at Opposition BJP, accusing its leaders of trying to mislead protesting job aspirants for political gains. Soren, in a social media post, also appealed to the protesters to resolve their grievances through dialogue and trust. The agitation over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment examinations entered its 17th day Monday. "I ... understand that amidst your peaceful movement, some people from the opposition...

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US revoked more than 1.75 lakh visas during Trump’s tenure

August 10, 2026

Washington: US Monday announced that it had revoked more than 1.75 lakh visas during President Donald Trump's tenure for a range of crimes from reckless driving to sexual assault. In a statement, the Department of State said the revocations resulted from continuous vetting operations that ensure visa recipients abide by their visa terms and do not endanger Americans. "Under President Trump, the United States Department of State has revoked more than...

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Bodies of 3 Nepal climbers killed in Broad Peak avalanche reach Kathmandu Tuesday

August 10, 2026

Kathmandu: The bodies of three Nepalese climbers, who were among the 10 killed in an avalanche in Broad Peak in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir July 30, will be brought to Kathmandu August 12, Nepal's foreign ministry said Monday. Kili Pemba Sherpa, Gyalu Sherpa and Nima Sherpa are the three whose bodies will arrive at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu and then be handed over to their families, the ministry's press statement said....

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Parliament passes Taxation Bill, Sitharaman says no fee on UPI transactions

Watch Budget 2025: No income tax payable up to Rs 12 lakh annual income
August 10, 2026

New Delhi: The Parliament approved the Taxation and other Laws (Amendment) Bill Monday, with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman making it clear that the legislation does not impose any tax or transaction charge on users making payments through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI). The Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha last week, was returned by the Rajya Sabha by voice vote after a brief discussion and the Finance Minister's reply....

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Abhishek Banerjee

Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee sends legal notice to Bengal Minister

August 10, 2026

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress general secretary and Lok Sabha member Abhishek Banerjee Monday served a legal notice to West Bengal Municipal Affairs and Urban Development Minister Agnimitra Paul, accusing her of making inappropriate statements to media persons about the Diamond Harbour MP concerning his personal assistant, Sumit Roy. As per the notice, Paul, a fashion designer‑turned‑politician, reportedly commented...

US Ambassador Sergio Gor meets Foreign Secretary Misri

August 10, 2026

New Delhi: US Ambassador Sergio Gor Monday met Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and discussed matters relating to India-US bilateral ties. The meeting came two days after US Vice President J D Vance held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Always good to meet with Foreign Secretary @VikramMisri," Gor said on social media without providing any...

As Soren reaches Ranchi, ED prepares to question him Jan 31; Rs 36 lakh, BMW SUV seized from Delhi house

BJP trying to mislead protesting students for political gains: Jharkhand CM

August 10, 2026

Ranchi: Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren Monday lashed out at Opposition BJP, accusing its leaders of trying to mislead protesting job aspirants for political gains. Soren, in a social media post, also appealed to the protesters to resolve their grievances through dialogue and trust. The agitation over alleged irregularities in Jharkhand recruitment examinations entered its 17th day...

Sambalpur gang-rape

Woman ‘gang raped’ during photo shoot in Koraput

August 10, 2026

Koraput: A woman was allegedly raped by three persons when she went for a photo shoot at a pine jungle in Odisha's Koraput district, police said Monday. According to Koraput SP Rohit Verma, the incident took place August 6 afternoon when the woman went to the pine forest situated along the Jeypore“Koraput road. She was accompanied by...

Pic Credit: X

Death toll mounts to 69 in Colombia quake

August 10, 2026

Bogota: A powerful 7.4 magnitude earthquake struck western Colombia Monday, killing at least 69 people, trapping residents under debris of collapsed buildings and forcing people to evacuate their homes as far as the capital of Bogota. The epicentre was in San Jose Del Palmar, a community of about 4,800 people in the Choco region, about 250 miles...

US revoked more than 1.75 lakh visas during Trump’s tenure

August 10, 2026

Washington: US Monday announced that it had revoked more than 1.75 lakh visas during President Donald Trump's tenure for a range of crimes from reckless driving to sexual assault. In a statement, the Department of State said the revocations resulted from continuous vetting operations that ensure visa recipients abide by their visa terms and do not endanger...

Krushna Chandra Patra

AgriStack ID not mandatory for paddy procurement: Minister

August 10, 2026

Bhubaneswar: Following protests by farmers in several places of Odisha, state government Monday said that the AgriStack identity number is not mandatory for peasants to participate in the paddy procurement process. AgriStack is a flagship digital initiative jointly implemented by the Centre and state governments. It aims to create a unified digital platform where every peasant receives...

Odisha Guv urges youth to build climate‑resilient future

August 10, 2026

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati Monday called upon the state’s youth to become leaders in green entrepreneurship and climate resilience, urging them to turn waste into value, promote renewable energy, advance sustainable agriculture and create jobs while protecting the environment. Addressing a gathering at a private university in Khordha, the Governor said Odisha needed young people...

Colombia earthquake

At least 47 killed as 7.4-magnitude quake rocks Colombia

August 10, 2026

Bogota (Colombia): At least 47 people were killed, and dozens of buildings collapsed in cities across western Colombia Monday after a powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck the South American nation. The quake trapped residents under debris, leaving more injured and forcing people to evacuate their homes as far as the capital of Bogota. The epicentre was in San...

Lightning

Two killed in lightning strike in Mayurbhanj

August 10, 2026

Baripada: At least two persons, including a woman, died in a lightning strike at a village in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district on Monday, police said. The incident took place at Kashipal village under Baripada Sadar police station when the two were returning home during rain and thunderstorm. They were taken to Pandit Raghunath Murmu Medical College and Hospital in...

 

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