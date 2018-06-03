No Result
Maoist courier arrested from Kalalandi July 31, 2019
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Organisers announce boxing schedule July 31, 2019
NHRC moved over diversion of patient from Puri DHH July 31, 2019
Narasingha flays MLAs for not wearing 'dhoti' July 31, 2019
State collected Rs 5,571 cr VAT from auto fuel in 2018-19 July 31, 2019
Mettle Meet 2019. Quizzers get ready!

The Chief Justice observed that the reports had emerged as if nothing was done on the letter received in the Supreme Court Registry July 17.
National

SC to hear Unnao rape victim case Thursday

July 31, 2019

New Delhi: Supreme Court Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi Wednesday took suo moto cognisance of a letter written by the family of the Unnao rape victim alleging threats from Uttar Pradesh MLA Kuldip Sengar's men. The court will hear the case Thursday. The court also summoned for the medical report of...

Opposition walks out as Unnao rape victim’s accident rocks LS

Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue, saying Home Minister Amit Shah has not responded to the issue despite the opposition raking up the matter repeatedly.
July 31, 2019
New Delhi: Several opposition parties, including the Congress, walked out of Lok Sabha Wednesday demanding a reply from the government on the alleged attempt of life on the Unnao rape survivor. Leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue, saying Home Minister Amit Shah has not responded to the issue despite the opposition raking up the matter repeatedly. He said though a CBI probe is on,...

US working hard to improve India’s economy

A man holds the flags of India and the U.S. while people take part in the 35th India Day Parade in New York August 16, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz - GF20000022053
July 31, 2019
Washington: The United State is "working hard" with the Indian government to provide the country with opportunities to grow its economy as a part of the Trump Administration's Indo-Pacific strategy, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Tuesday. "Our Indo-Pacific strategy is well on its way to bearing fruit for not only them but for the United States, and we have watched these coalitions build out. We're working hard with the Indian...

Prominent Russian Instagram influencer’s body found stuffed in suitcase

July 31, 2019
London: A prominent Russian Instagram influencer's body was found stuffed in a suitcase in her rented accommodation in Moscow by her parents, media reports said. Ekaterina Karaglanova, who had over 85,000 followers on the social media app - most who likened her to actress Audrey Hepburn, had her throat slit, reported the BBC. The body was found Friday after the parents of the 24-year old, who had just graduated from medical...

Dancers are performing at inagural session of Mens hockey world cup 2018 in Bhubaneswar on Tuesday.

More Top Stories

File Photo of Congress MLA Narasingha Mishra

Mamata Banerjee and Raj Thackeray

Anti-EVM campaign: Raj Thackeray calls on Mamata Banerjee

July 31, 2019
Kolkata: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray Wednesday met West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and invited her to his party’s campaign to shun Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and return to ballot papers for future elections. Claiming that there were reports of glitches in the EVMs in 370 parliamentary constituencies across the country in the 2019...

Low pressure likely to intensify Aug 4, heavy rains likely

July 31, 2019
Bhubaneswar: Heavy rains are likely in the state over next few days as a low pressure area will form over the northwest Bay of Bengal off the West Bengal coast August 2 and intensify into a depression the next day. The system was expected to intensify into a deep depression August 4 over the northwest Bay of...

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’

India needs student volunteers to serve the nation: HRD Minister

July 31, 2019
New Delhi: Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ Wednesday said India needed student volunteers who can be trained to serve the nation with integrity. Inaugurating the Indian Air Force Facilitation-cum-Publicity Pavilion at the National Bal Bhawan, the Minister said: “Students have boundless energy and endless curiosity and have potential to develop, empower and brighten...

Caster Semenya

Caster Semenya barred from defending World title

July 31, 2019
Zurich: Caster Semenya will not be allowed to defend her 800m title at the 2019 World Championships after a Swiss court ruled in favour of an International Association of Athletics Federations ruling that requires her to take a testosterone-reducing medication. In a statement, Semenya said that she is “disappointed to be kept from defending” her title. “But...

OrissaPOST epaperSunday POSTOrissaPOST epaper

