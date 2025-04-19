The Business Eminence Awards 2025, jointly organised by OrissaPOST and Dharitri, honoured outstanding contributions in business and entrepreneurship, celebrating the spirit of innovation, leadership and impact in Odisha. From emerging ventures to established enterprises, this year’s winners exemplify the state’s growing economic potential and entrepreneurial spirit. Here are the winners of this year:

Jas Honda

Jas Honda, an authorised two-wheeler dealership for Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI), has been a trusted name in the industry for over two decades. Based in Ainthapali, Sambalpur, the dealership has built a strong reputation for customer satisfaction, service excellence, and a commitment to delivering quality products. Under the leadership of Shamsher Singh Hura, CEO and Founder of Jas Honda, the dealership has grown into one of the leading players in the region.

Desia Social Resorts

Desia Social Resorts is a community-oriented ecotourism initiative that aims to bring maximum benefit of tourism to local communities at the grassroots level while minimising its negative impact on the environment and local culture. The affordable stays, quality service, and serene destinations have made the resorts a preferred choice for travel lovers.

The man behind this successful venture is Yugabrata Kar, Managing Director, an adventurer himself who has brought tribal culture and traditional hospitality under one roof over the past two decades.

Vinayak Cashews

Vinayak Cashews, a cashew processing company with modern facilities, is making strides in Odisha with its premium products. The Dhenkanal-based company which was established in 2022 with a vision to take Odisha’s cashews all over India has become one of the most trusted brands in a very short time. The entrepreneur behind this venture, Neha Agarwalla, Managing Partner, who hails from a business family, is on a mission to take this brand to new heights.

Leotronix Power Systems

Leotronix Power Systems has been a trusted name in the power solutions industry for nearly three decades. With years of expertise, it has become a dependable provider of reliable stabilisers with innovative and quality products. Founded by Jayant Kumar Lenka, Proprietor, the brand has consistently focused on cutting-edge power solutions, durability of products and customer satisfaction.

S Square Marketing

From a modest beginning to building a business empire worth Rs 120 crore, Shyam Sundar Sonthalia, Managing Director of S Square Marketing, has carved a niche in the garment industry. With ambitious expansion plans on the horizon, Sonthalia’s journey serves as an inspiration for budding entrepreneurs looking to make a mark in the retail sector. S Square Marketing continues to set benchmarks in the garment industry, blending tradition with modern business strategies.

Bikalananda Kar’s Rasagola

Bikalananda Kar’s Rasagola from Salepur is a household favourite confectionery outlet in Odisha. Decades ago, Bikalananda Kar started this sweets business under a banyan tree, selling rasagolas and bara dalma. He would travel to fairs and festivals, using his skills to attract customers. Inspired by his entrepreneurial spirit, his family has carried the business forward across generations. Today, nearly a century later, his granddaughters, Sai Sibani Kar and Saipriya Kar, continue his legacy.

Gitanjali Awards

Established over two decades ago, Gitanjali Awards is dedicated to designing and producing high-quality trophies as tokens of appreciation. The brand has dominated Bhubaneswar market with a wide range of awards, trophies, mementos and corporate gifts for recognition and rewarding of talent and achievements. The entrepreneur behind this successful venture is Krishna Mohan Tata, Director who left his corporate job to enter the world of business.

Yuvodaya Institutions

Yuvodaya Institutions is one of the premier educational destinations in the state based in Bolangir. The institution was started with an objective to align the level of education in the state with that of international standards. The man behind this is Ambarish Dash, Director of Yuvodaya Institutions who has taken the institution to new heights with dedication and resilience.

Infinity Ventures

Established in 1947, Infinity Ventures is a Jharsuguda-based company that started its operations in the FMCG sector but later entered the automobile sector in 2015. It is a premium Hyundai car dealership that takes pride in its customer-centric approach and top-of-the-line servicing. The man behind this successful venture is Pawan Kumar Sultania, Managing Director, who is also the Odisha Chairman for the Federation of Trade & Industry.

Essen Hero

Essen Hero in Sikharpur, Cuttack, is a prominent two-wheeler dealership whose commitment to excellence has positioned it as a leader in the segment. The man behind this successful venture is Pradeep Kumar Thacker, Director, a dynamic entrepreneur with footprints in multiple sectors like mining, real estate and automobile.

Rabindra Lifeline

Sailendra Narayan Senapati, Managing Director of Rabindra Lifeline Pvt Ltd, has been a driving force in Odisha’s pharmaceutical industry, championing ethical healthcare practices and patient welfare. Continuing his family’s legacy in medicine by expanding a trusted pharmacy network, his journey is marked by dedication and responsibility. Being in the business for the past 24 years, the dedicated pharmacy is the most sought-after location for patients in Bhubaneswar.

Minerva Automobiles

Minerva Automobiles is a trusted Mahindra dealership known for offering certified vehicles, innovative solutions, and customer-centric services. Located in Bolangir, the dealership has been a prominent player in the area for over two decades and is known for its positive customer experience and top-notch servicing. The man behind this successful venture is Managing Director Brijesh Meher. Over the course of its journey, the dealership has established a firm foothold in the industry.

Swomen Agarbati

“When there is belief in God, there will always be a demand for agarbatti,” says Prahlad Pallai, Proprietor of Swomen Agarbati. The brand was established in 2010 with a vision to revolutionise the incense stick industry and has proved its mettle in the market.

Zaveri Gems and Jewellers

Zaveri Gems and Jewellers, a leading player in the jewellery category, acts as one-stop destination for consumers. At the age of just 35, Sanjeeb Kumar Sahoo, Managing Partner, has made a mark as a dynamic entrepreneur in the jewellery industry with a vision to showcase Odisha’s indigenous craftsmanship on a national scale.

Scan Group

Scan Group is a renowned name in iron and steel industry. Scan Steels Limited is the flagship company of Scan Group of Industries and represents its integrated steel plant located at Rajgangpur. In 2014, it achieved the milestone of getting listed on the BSE. Over the years, the company has expanded to become the state’s largest TMT manufacturer through secondary steelmaking. The visionary behind this successful business is Chairman Rajesh Gadodia whose commitment to maintaining uniform quality over the years has solidified the brand’s reputation.

Dion Group

Born in a small village in Puri district, Manoj Kumar Sahoo, Director of Dion Group, has transformed himself into a key player in Odisha’s real estate and automobile industries. After finishing his studies, he decided to join his family business running since 1980. He tried his luck in various business verticals like automobile, construction, and real estate and found remarkable success.

MSB Automotive

A civil engineer by qualification, Mansur Baksh, Managing Director of MSB Automotive Pvt Ltd, has transformed Odisha’s two-wheeler market with an extensive dealership network. He followed his passion for automobiles, starting with Mahindra two-wheelers in 2014 and later expanding with Bajaj. From navigating infrastructure costs in Bhubaneswar to embracing electric and CNG-powered vehicles, he remains committed to innovation and customer satisfaction.

CARE Hospitals

CARE Hospitals, one of India’s leading healthcare providers, is committed to delivering world-class medical services across a range of specialities. Established in 2016, the state-of-the-art hospital is one of the premier healthcare destinations in Bhubaneswar.

The group operates 17 healthcare facilities serving seven cities across six states in India. The network has a successful presence in Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Vishakhapatnam, Raipur, Nagpur, Indore and Aurangabad. The hospital has emerged as a landmark destination under the guidance of Dr Lokanath Dash, Associate Vice President (Corporate Communications).

Kanccha Lannka

Kanccha Lannka has become a go-to place for premium entertainment content for Odisha viewers in recent times. It is an OTT platform in the pursuit of disruption in the state’s entertainment industry with premium services offering a tastefully curated bouquet of original web series and select films in Odia language. Helmed by the creative mind of Bibhu Prasad Rath, managing director, the streaming platform has scripted many successful stories in Odisha’s OTT landscape by offering a mixed platter of original content developed in a variety of genres, including crime, thriller, romantic, and comedy.

Transform Furniture

Transform Furniture is a furniture manufacturer based in Bhubaneswar which offers tailored storage solutions and curated accessories to enhance everyone’s living space. Established in 1998, it is one of the key players in kitchen furniture, modular kitchens, dining room furniture and wardrobes to name a few. The modular furniture industry is rapidly evolving, and Vibe by Transform Furniture has positioned itself as a leading player in Odisha and beyond. Hailing from a humble background, Debasish Patnaik, founder and managing director, always had a fascination for modular furniture and woodwork. With his dedication and hard work, he has carved a niche for himself in the industry.

PNN